No. 13 Missouri softball rolls on in SEC Tournament

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana - The No. 13, 7-seed Missouri softball team (39-13) won its first round SEC Tournament game, run-ruling 10-seed Mississippi State (35-19) 9-0 in six innings.

Sophomore pitcher Tori Finucane (19-8) allowed just one hit with two walks and two strikeouts in a complete game, shutout effort.

Offensively, the Tigers collected nine hits and three home runs.

Senior shortstop Corrin Genovese put Mizzou on the board first with a solo home run, her fourth of the season, in the second inning.

After putting another run on the board in the fourth inning, senior first baseman Kelsea Roth hit a grand slam in the fifth. That was her second grand slam of the season and 12th home run overall, to make it 6-0 Tigers.

Sophomore catcher Kirsten Mack ended the game in the sixth inning when she hit her 14th home run of the season, a three-run blast. This made the score 9-0, ending the game via the run rule.

It will be a battle of the Tigers in the quarterfinals of the tournament Thursday at 10 a.m. as Mizzou takes on No. 7, 3-seeded Auburn (46-9). Auburn took two of three from Mizzou in a regular season series in Columbia.