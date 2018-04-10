No. 13 Mizzou Softball splits doubleheader at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. - No. 13 Mizzou Softball (15-4, 2-1 SEC) got a win in its Southeastern Conference opening series Sunday in a double header against Ole Miss.

The Tigers split the two games, winning the first 2-0 and dropping the second 9-5. Freshman RHP Danielle Baumgartner improves to 7-1 on the season after the shutout. Junior RHP Tori Finucane entered the game in the fifth inning and gets her first save of the year.

Redshirt senior CF Taylor Gadbois moves to second place for most stolen bases in Mizzou Softball history after her 110th and 111th steals in game one.

Three Tigers recorded home runs in game two, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Rebels' nine runs in the third inning. This was Mizzou's first SEC defeat of the season.

The Tigers return for their 2016 home opener on Wednesday, March 16. Mizzou takes on Western Illinois in a doubleheader with first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at University Field.