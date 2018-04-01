No. 13 Tigers Win Pair by Run-Rule

KANSAS CITY - The No. 13 Missouri softball team opened play at the Missouri Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament with two run-rule victories on Saturday afternoon, defeating Saint Louis by a 10-0 score and SEMO by a 9-0 final.

The Tigers are now 8-3 on the year. Redshirt junior Chelsea Thomas threw her third career solo perfect game and fourth perfect game overall. She tossed all five innings against Saint Louis. She struck out eight of the 15 batters she faced and threw just 64 pitches, 44 for strikes. It was Thomas' second no hitter in a week and the ninth no hitter of her career.

Junior Nicole Hudson drove in two runs on a base hit in the first inning to give the Tigers the early 2-0 advantage. The Tigers tacked on four runs in the second and four in the third to push their lead to 10-0. In the second, three straight bases-loaded walks to Corrin Genovese, Ashley Fleming, and Kelsea Roth brought in Tiger runs. Genovese came in to score later in the inning on an error.

Hudson drove in two more with a double to center in the third inning. Angela Randazzo followed with a base hit to bring home Hudson. Fleming, Roth and Hudson each collected two hits apiece to lead the Tigers. Hudson drove in a team-high four runs, while Fleming and Randazzo drove in two apiece.

In the nightcap against SEMO, senior Kristin Nottelmann improved to 3-2 with a shutout victory, her first shutout of the year. She gave up just one hit and struck out six without issuing a walk.

Nottelmann gave up a leadoff single to start the game but wouldn't give up another hit the rest of the afternoon. The Tiger offense backed her with a five-spot in the bottom of the first inning to build a big lead. Roth and Lindsey Muller each drove in a pair with singles to put the Tigers ahead 5-0. Hudson drove in her fifth run on the day with a base hit to center, bringing in Brianna Corwin, who pinch ran for Fleming after she singled and stole second. The Tigers picked up nine hits on the day.

Mizzou finishes up play in Kansas City Sunday afternoon with another double header beginning at 3 p.m. The Tigers will play Missouri State before closing out the tournament with UMKC at 5 p.m.