No. 14 Mizzou Downs Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL -- Junior Dominique Richardson scored the game-winning goal with just minutes remaining to give the No. 14 Mizzou soccer team a 2-1 win over Alabama on Sunday afternoon in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Tigers improve to 13-3 overall and 8-3 in Southeastern Conference play, while the Crimson Tide fall to 7-7-2 and 2-6-2.

With just over a minute left in the contest, sophomore Taylor Grant played a ball up to the middle of the field that Richardson collected. Richardson eluded a pair of Alabama defenders, dribbled into the box, and smashed a shot past the Crimson Tide keeper and into the back of the net. The goal was the fourth of the season for Richardson, while Grant tallied her second assist of the year on the play.

Mizzou wasted no time getting on the scoreboard when junior Alyssa Diggs notched her seventh tally of the season in the fourth minute. The Coppell, Texas, native gathered a loose ball in the Tigers' offensive half, dribbled around a defender and into the box, and unleashed a shot into the left netting for a 1-0 Missouri advantage.

The Crimson Tide nearly tied the game in the 29th minute when Lindsey Sillers blasted a shot right on net but redshirt sophomore goalkeeper McKenzie Sauerwein punched the ball over the crossbar. Mizzou's defense held firm in the 43rd minute but junior Danielle Nottingham knocked away Alabama's shot near the goal line.

Alabama's Pia Rijsdijk knotted the score at 1-1 in the 62nd minute when she collected a loose ball in the box and managed to poke a shot past Sauerwein. The home team almost took its first lead of the day late in the second half when Rijsdijk had a breakaway opportunity but senior Allison Hu recovered to thwart the scoring chance.

Sauerwein made six saves in the goal for the Tigers.

Missouri concludes home regular season action next weekend with a pair of contests. The Tigers host Arkansas on Friday, October 19 at 6:30 p.m. and LSU on Sunday, October 21 at 1 p.m. Before Sunday's match, the program will honor the seniors.