No. 14 Mizzou Softball takes series over South Carolina, Lowary deals shutout amidst protest

COLUMBIA – Far away from their native Columbia in South Carolina, the Gamecocks lost to Mizzou Softball 2-0 on Sunday afternoon at University Field. The Tigers scored two runs on three hits while the Gamecocks left eight runners on base.

Sophomore LHP Paige Lowary threw a shutout securing her twenty-second win, allowing five hits and striking out six Gamecocks.

Missouri’s only two runs came off a homerun in the fourth inning by sophomore 3B Amanda Sanchez and a RBI single in the fifth inning from senior RF Emily Crane that scored freshman Reagan Nash.

Missouri and South Carolina each committed an error, The Tigers’ came off of an error from Lowary in the second inning. Luckily for Lowary, the Gamecocks were unable to capitalize while she was able to cruise the rest the way allowing no runs.

Sunday’s win came amidst an on-going protest by Mizzou Softball against the Mizzou Athletic Department and during Sunday’s postgame players did not want to comment on the protest.

The Tigers will travel to Starkville, Miss. for the SEC Softball Tournament from Wed. May 11 – Sat. May 14. With the no. 6 seed, Mizzou Softball will take on the no. 11 seeded South Carolina Gamecocks at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.