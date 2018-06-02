No. 15 Lady Cougars Win AMC Championship

5 years 2 months 4 weeks ago Monday, March 04 2013 Mar 4, 2013 Monday, March 04, 2013 10:40:03 PM CST March 04, 2013 in Basketball

COLUMBIA - The 15th-ranked Lady Cougar basketball team avenged last season's tournament championship loss to William WoodsUniversity with a 91-83 victory over the Owls on Monday night in the American Midwest Conference tournament championship game. Columbia, the tournament's top seed, improves to 27-6 overall on the season with the win and receives an automatic bid to next week's NAIA National Championships in Frankfort, Ky. William Woods (25-6) will await the release of the national tournament bracket in hopes of an at-large bid.

Both teams were sharp on the offensive end throughout the first 20 minutes of play as the two squads each connected on eight of 16 attempts from behind the three-point line in a half that featured nine lead changes. William Woods owned a 23-17 advantage on the boards in the half and was able to grab a 50-46 lead at the halftime break after shooting 53 percent from the field in the opening period. Columbia shot 43 percent from the floor, led by Tierney Seifert with 15 points on five-of-six shooting from three-point range.

The Owls continued their hot shooting as they opened the second half on an 11-2 run and built a 61-48 lead at the 14:46 mark. Trailing 64-52, senior Lily Abreu led a 12-2 charge by the Lady Cougars with eight points over the next two minutes to bring Columbia within two at 66-64. William Woods maintained a one possession lead over the next five minutes before Kaitlin Allphin tied the game at 73 with a jumper at the 5:09 mark. After a basket by Priscila Santos, a three-point play by junior Heather English gave the Lady Cougars a 76-75 advantage with 3:55 remaining in regulation. Julie Teeple added three free throws over the next minute to put the Cougars up 79-75. Blake French would hit a three-pointer on the Owls next possession to bring them within one, but Columbia responded with a 10-2 run over the next two and a half minutes to pull away for the victory.

Both teams finished the contest at 45 percent from the field, with William Woods hitting 11 of 29 tries from behind the three-point arc compared to 10 of 28 for the Lady Cougars. The Owls finished with a slight 42-41 advantage on the glass, but were outscored 42-24 in the paint by Columbia.

Abreu led the second half comeback for Columbia with half of her team-high 28 points coming in the final 20 minutes. English added 16 points on the night and Seifert finished with 15. Teeple rounded out the Lady Cougars in double figures with 11 points, picking up her 1,000th career point along the way.

Santos led all scorers with 29 points for William Woods and Destani Stensrud added 18.

Following the contest, members of the AMC All-Conference squads were recognized. Heather English was honored as the league's most valuable player and named to the ten-member first team for the second straight year. Senior Lily Abreu also pulled in first team accolades. Senior Julie Teeple was an honorable mention selection.

The NAIA National Tournament seeds and pairings will be announced on Wednesday, March 6th at 7:00 p.m.

More News

Grid
List

Adrian's Island bill waits for governor's approval
Adrian's Island bill waits for governor's approval
JEFFERSON CITY - About 30 years since the idea originated, legislators have finally passed about a bill that will connect... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:52:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Lake Ozark kicks off Lake Race 2018
Lake Ozark kicks off Lake Race 2018
LAKE OZARK - Lake Ozark will kick off the 2018 Lake Race powerboat racing challenge Saturday morning at Bagnell Dam.... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:08:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Lieutenant governor position left vacant
Lieutenant governor position left vacant
COLUMBIA- With Gov. Mike Parson taking office Friday, his former position, lieutenant remains vacant with no clear indication of when... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Teenager charged in shooting that caused school lockdowns
UPDATE: Teenager charged in shooting that caused school lockdowns
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors filed charges on Friday against a teenager accused of shooting another person. The incident led to... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:52:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Parson begins governorship saying he hopes to lead state to unity
Parson begins governorship saying he hopes to lead state to unity
JEFFERSON CITY - With a message of hope for the state, Gov. Mike Parson took the oath of office Friday,... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:47:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Lawmakers, others comment on the swearing in of Mike Parson
Lawmakers, others comment on the swearing in of Mike Parson
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri leaders from across the state are issuing statements showing their support for Gov. Mike Parson, who... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:43:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

New governor backed by hometown community
New governor backed by hometown community
BOLIVAR - Cattle farmer, businessman, sheriff, representative, senator, lieutenant governor and now governor. The highest position in the state is... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:38:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Timeline: Greitens political career tumultuous despite high points
Timeline: Greitens political career tumultuous despite high points
COLUMBIA - Eric Greitens framed his political career as an outsider. As of 5 p.m. Friday, he is once again... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 4:58:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Greitens announces clemency and pardon decisions
Greitens announces clemency and pardon decisions
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Eric Greitens issued five pardons and commuted four sentences on Friday. “The ability to make wrong... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 4:09:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Governor Greitens signs 77 bills into laws
Governor Greitens signs 77 bills into laws
JEFFERSON CITY- Hours before he is set to step down, Gov. Eric Greitens signed 77 bills into law, according to... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 2:41:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

State of the City address talks need for more city funding
State of the City address talks need for more city funding
COLUMBIA – City Manager Mike Matthes presented the 2018 State of the City address Friday. A theme of the address... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 1:58:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in Top Stories

Local advocacy group continues the fight against gun violence
Local advocacy group continues the fight against gun violence
COLUMBIA - Advocates are vowing to take a stand on gun violence, and promote gun safety to their communities. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:42:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Expert predicts less dramatic administration with Mike Parson as governor
Expert predicts less dramatic administration with Mike Parson as governor
JEFFERSON CITY – A political observer at MU says Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, and the General Assembly, are likely to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 3:12:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Missouri prepares for new governor
Missouri prepares for new governor
JEFFERSON CITY - Lt. Gov. Mike Parson will be sworn in as the new Governor of Missouri at 5:30 p.m.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 2:49:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Police protection returns to New Bloomfield
Police protection returns to New Bloomfield
NEW BLOOMFIELD - The New Bloomfield Board of Alderman passed an ordinance Thursday night to allow Holts Summit to provide... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:29:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Ameren to lower rate for natural gas
Ameren to lower rate for natural gas
COLUMBIA- Ameren customers in mid-Missouri will soon see lower natural gas prices. The energy company is changing its natural gas... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 8:26:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
COLUMBIA – May is known as a spring month and April is known as a rainy month. Recall the saying,... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 5:20:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in Weather

Law firm requests pardon before Greitens' resignation
Law firm requests pardon before Greitens' resignation
COLUMBIA - Bukowsky Law Firm has one last request for Gov. Eric Greitens during his final hours in office. The... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 3:50:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
10am 76°
11am 79°
12pm 82°
1pm 85°