No. 15 Missouri Soccer Beats Ole Miss

The No. 15 Missouri soccer team beat Ole Miss 2-1 in its SEC home opener Friday night.

The Tigers scored two second-half goals after trailing 1-0 at halftime.

Sophomore Abi Raymer scored in the 63rd minute on a pass from senior teammate Haley Krentz to tie the game at 1. It was Raymer's fourth goal of the season and Krentz leads the team with six assists.

Redshirt freshman Lauren Flynn scored the game-winner in the 78th minute. Flynn hit the 15-yard shot over Ole Miss' goalie to give the Tigers the lead. It was Flynn's first career goal.

The Tigers had 26 shots, while the Rebels had 14.

Missouri's goalie McKenzie Sauerwein finished with four saves.

The team hosts Vanderbilt on Sunday at 1 p.m.