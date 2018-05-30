No. 15 Missouri Softball Loses in Extras to No. 13 Texas A&M 4-3

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The No. 15 Missouri softball team lost to the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies 4-3 in eight innings today at the Aggie Softball Complex.

The loss was the Tigers (13-5, 1-2) second in a row after losing to the Aggies (19-5, 2-1) 11-2 Saturday afternoon. Missouri won the first game in the series Friday night.

Leading the way for Missouri was redshirt sophomore SS Sami Fagan who went 1-3 and hit her first longball as a Tiger in the third inning. The three-run shot was Missouri's only score of the game.

Also having a strong performance was P Tory Finucane. The freshman from Maryland pitched 7.2 innings, allowing four runs, five hits, one walk, and striking out four.

The Tigers next play Wednesday in a doubleheader at Evansville before coming home Friday for their first home series of the year against Kentucky.