No. 16 Missouri Softball Suffers Loss to No. 9 Kentucky

4 years 2 months 1 week ago Saturday, March 15 2014 Mar 15, 2014 Saturday, March 15, 2014 7:09:00 PM CDT March 15, 2014 in Tiger Talk
By: Jacob Kornhauser, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - The No. 16 ranked Missouri Tigers softball team lost to the ninth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday, dropping the game 8-7 in extra innings.

Shortstop Christian Stokes got the Wildcats on the board first after she wacked a two-run homer, giving Kentucky the 2-0 lead in the second inning. Stokes was 2-for-4 on the day and scored two runs of her own.

Missouri would answer right back though as Emily Crane scored after an error by Wildcat first baseman Maisie Steed. The Tigers failed to plate any more runs in the inning however, and the Wildcat lead was 2-1 moving to the fourth.

It was in the middle innings that the Wildcats extended their lead after Ginny Carroll recorded an RBI single in the fourth and Steed made up for her earlier error by driving home a run via the sac fly in the fifth.

Missouri made some noise of their own in the home half of the fifth when Angela Randazzo drew a bases loaded walk, pulling the Tigers to within two runs. That's all the Tigers would get in the inning though as the fifth ended with a score of 4-2 in favor of Kentucky.

The fireworks really started in the sixth inning when both teams tacked on some runs in quick fashion. Kentucky added three runs in the top half of the inning on a three-run homer by Nikki Sagermann. After the home run, it was the Wildcats on top 7-2.

However, the Tigers would claw their way back in the bottom of the sixth stringing together an RBI groundout and two base hits to cut the lead to 7-5 going into the final frame.

After the Wildcats failed to score in the top of the inning, the Tigers had their work cut out for them in the seventh. With one out in the inning, catcher Carlie Rose answered the call. She cracked a game-tying two-run homer to send the game to extra innings.

In the extra frame, the Wildcats tallied one run on a Sylver Samuel triple and Ansley Smith groundout. Kentucky would take the 8-7 lead into the bottom of the eighth with a chance to finish the Tigers off.

Finish they did as the Tigers failed to put a runner on base in the final inning. With the loss in both games of the doubleheader, the Tigers drop to 16-7 on the season.

The Tigers will take the field again when they take on Illinois State in a split-doubleheader at home on Wednesday afternoon. These doubleheader games are scheduled for 3:00 and 5:00 p.m.

 

