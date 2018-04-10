No. 16 Mizzou Softball Wins Eighth Straight

STARKVILLE, Miss. - No. 16 Mizzou Softball (37-12, 12-9 SEC) sealed its eighth-straight victory on Sunday against Mississippi State with a 9-2 win.

The Tigers recorded its second straight series sweep in SEC play and made school history after setting the new single-season record for team stolen bases. Mizzou tallied two stolen bases on the afternoon, setting the new record at 143.

The Tigers scored 15 runs with sophomore Amanda Sanchez, junior Chloe Rathburn and junior Kirsten Mack producing three-hit appearances at the plate.

Additionally, sophomore Paige Lowary allowed zero runs in six innings pitched.

The Tigers return home to University Field and host South Carolina on May 6-8 for the 2016 regular season home series finale. First pitch is scheduled for Friday, May 6 at 6:30 p.m. (CT) on SEC Network.