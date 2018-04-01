No. 17 CMU Upset at No. 21 Benedictine

ATCHISON, KS -- No. 21 Benedictine used 10 made three-pointers to pull off a 67-57 upset of No. 21 Central Methodist in the Heart of America Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Game of the Week inside Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.

Junior guard Justice Payne hit five three-point shots and scored a game-high 21 points to lead Benedictine, which snapped Central Methodist's season-high eight game win streak. Payne matched her season-high in three-point field goals to lead the Ravens (15-3, 5-1 HAAC) to a 10-for-22 clip (.455) from beyond the arc while Central Methodist (16-2, 5-2 HAAC) missed all 15 of its three-point attempts.

The teams played to a deadlock through the first 30 minutes before Benedictine took charge late to improve to 8-1 at home. Following another trey by Payne, Rosie Youngstrom converted an offensive rebound before Liz Stinson converted a free throws and a bucket inside to turn a 50-47 deficit into a 55-50 advantage with 7:24 to play.



A conventional three-point play by the Eagles' Sammie Gathercole brought the game back to two, but a 10-0 run for the Ravens would follow. Jayde Reid hit a pair of three-pointers around a jumper by Stinson, and then Katie Barr hit a straightaway jumper for a 65-53 lead, the biggest of the game for either team.



The first half played to a stalemate with both teams taking turns gaining the advantage. Benedictine jumped out to a 13-7 lead thanks to a pair of three-pointers by Kelsey Anselmi and Payne, but Central Methodist countered with a 13-1 run as Benedictine missed nine-straight shots to claim a 20-14 lead following a two-pointer by Towanda Sutton. Benedictine connected on 5-of-12 from three-point range in the first half while Central Methodist was 0-for-9, but the Eagles held a 7-2 edge at the free throw line as both teams had 13 field goals.



Stinson finished with 14 points, six rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots for the Ravens while the bench chipped in with 19 points, led by Youngstrom with seven.

Kyra Williams finished with a career-high 16 points to lead the Eagles, while Taylor Cornelison and Nakia Robinson had 10 points apiece. Gathercole tallied a game-high nine rebounds, and Central Methodist won the battle on the boards 37-29.

Central Methodist dominated the Ravens in the paint, outscoring the home team by a margin of 28-16. The Eagles also broke Benedictine's seldom-used full-court press with eight fastbreak points compared to only two by the Ravens.

The Eagles return to Puckett Field House on Thursday, Jan. 17, for a conference matchup against Culver-Stockton. Tip off is set for 5:30 p.m. CT.