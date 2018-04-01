No. 17 K-State Riding First 5-0 Start Since 2000

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - Kansas State is riding high with its first 5-0 start since 2000.

The No. 17 Wildcats were underdogs at home to Missouri on Saturday, but used their national TV platform to smack around the unranked Tigers. The 24-17 victory was never as close as the final score -- two late touchdowns by Missouri made it respectable.

Several players said they felt slighted by oddsmakers who made Missouri out to be a field goal favorite. Coach Bill Snyder, not surprisingly, paid no attention to what others were saying.

That probably won't change anytime soon. But what might change is the Wildcats' national perception. There's a good chance they'll be favored at Texas Tech and Kansas, and they could be undefeated when No. 3 Oklahoma comes to town later this month.