No. 17 Missouri Whips Struggling Georgia

COLUMBIA (AP) -- Earnest Ross scored 15 points while surviving two spills, helping No. 17 Missouri rebound from its biggest setback of the season with a 79-62 victory over Georgia on Wednesday night.

Alex Oriakhi had 13 points on perfect 5-for-5 shooting, eight rebounds and four blocks for the Tigers (13-3, 2-1 SEC), who were held to a season-low 49 points in a 15-point loss at Mississippi on Saturday. Their second game without leading scorer Laurence Bowers, who has a sprained right knee, was a major improvement for a team that's 10-0 at home this season and 26-1 at the Mizzou Arena in two seasons under coach Frank Haith.

Vincent Williams had a career-best 23 points on 7-for-10 shooting for Georgia (6-10, 0-3), nine more than his previous best after entering with a 4.1-point average. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the Bulldogs' lone player averaging in double figures, added 15 points.