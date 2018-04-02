No. 18 Mizzou Softball strand 11 on base as no. 13 Kentucky takes series with 3-2 win

Lexington, Ky – Through eight hits, four walks, and an error no. 18 Mizzou Softball put 13 runners on base, but left 11 potential runs on the diamond in their 3-2 loss to no. 13 Kentucky on Sunday afternoon. After the loss, the Tigers fell to 27-9 with a 6-9 record in the SEC.

Missouri struck first in the second inning with an RBI single from freshman LF Reagan Nash that scored junior DP Chloe Rathburn from second base who led off the inning with a line drive single to right field. Despite loading the bases after the first three batters in the top of the second, Mizzou failed to score any more runs and left the bases loaded at the end of the inning.

Kentucky tied the game in the bottom of the second, off a homerun by sophomore LF Brooklyn Hinz, but Missouri was not done scoring. The Tigers regained the lead by a score of 2-1 in the top of the fourth off senior RF Emily Crane’s homerun to center field, but that would be the end of Missouri’s scoring for the day.

The Wildcats tallied another run in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game again, and in the bottom of the sixth inning freshman 3B Abbey Cheek took a fastball over the centerfield wall with the go-ahead homerun.

Mizzou had a chance to win the game in the top of the seventh, but left runners in scoring position at second and third base to end the game. Those two stranded runners were just a few of the missed opportunities Missouri had to score more runs against Kentucky’s stellar pitching staff.

Sophomore LHP Paige Lowary received her sixth loss of the year throwing all six innings for Mizzou striking out four, issuing three walks, and allowing three runs that were all earned.

On the opposing side, Kentucky senior RHP Kelsey Nunley pitched a complete game striking out nine Tigers and allowing eight hits. Nunley continued her stellar senior year improving to a 17-4 record after Sunday’s win, posting a season ERA of 1.14.

As a whole in 2016, the Wildcats pitching staff has a combined ERA of 1.65 through 302.0 innings pitched with 343 strikeouts and holding opponents to a .184 batting average.

Mizzou will take a break from conference play this week as the Tigers travel to Iowa City, Iowa for two games on Tuesday, April 19. Game one of the double header is scheduled for 3 p.m. (CT) while game two is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. (CT).