No. 19 Mizzou softball drops series finale to No. 14 Tennessee

COLUMBIA - The No. 19 Mizzou softball team fell short of a comeback against No. 14 Tennessee on Sunday. The Volunteers clinched the series with a 10-7 win.

Four Tigers recorded two hits while both Kelsea Roth and Amanda Sanchez had home runs in the loss. Roth went 4-for-7 in the entire series vs. the Volunteers, recording four runs scored, four walks and three RBI. She now has 36 career home runs and five home runs in 2015.



Sophomore Tori Finucane started on the mound for the Tigers but freshman Paige Lowary entered the game in relief in the second inning, tossing 4.2 innings and only allowing two runs while striking out five batters.



Mizzou will travel to St. Charles, Missouri on Wednesday for a border rivalry doubleheader with Illinois. The first game is slated to being at 3 p.m. CT.