No. 2 LSU pummels Mizzou Baseball 10-3 in second-round play

HOOVER, Ala. - The LSU Tigers bested the Missouri Tigers by a tally of 10-3 in SEC Tournament second-round play on Wednesday night. The loss put a cap on Mizzou's 7-game winning streak, which they had been riding since May 13.

Mizzou actually opened the scoring in this one, when freshman OF Cameron Misner took LSU SP Caleb Gilbert deep to right field in the second inning. Misner's home run was his seventh of the year, the most by a Mizzou true freshman since 2007.

Their lead was short-lived, though, as Louisiana came storming back with four runs of their own in the third inning. Freshman Zach Watson got the offense going with an RBI double and before the inning was over, seven more LSU hitters would come up to bat.

The LSU lead would continue to balloon to 6-1 before Mizzou had an answer. Catcher Brett Bond brought home Connor Brumfield on an RBI single in the top of the eighth, after Brumfield reached on error.

Again, an LSU response was not far behind; they hung four runs on Missouri in the bottom of the eighth. The scoring included a towering three-run homer by LSU's Cole Freeman.

The pitching matchup was a lopsided one. Mizzou's TJ Sikkema lasted only 4.1 innings while giving up five earned runs by way of eight hits. LSU sent Caleb Gilbert to the mound who settled down after allowing the second inning homer to Misner. Gilbert turned in a quality start while going 5 innings, allowing one run and striking out three.

Mizzou will play in what is now an elimination game Thursday against South Carolina at roughly 1:30 p.m. CT. Missouri took two of three games from the Gamecocks over the weekend of May 12-14.