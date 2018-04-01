No. 2 Tigers Fall in Stillwater

STILLWATER, OK -- The Missouri Tigers men's basketball team rode into Stillwater ranked No. 2 in the country looking to continue momentum against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Tigers looked vulnerable on both offense and defense, leading to a 79-72 upset loss.

The Cowboys were led by two key freshmen, Le'Bryan Nash (27 points) and Brian Williams (22 points). Nash and Williams both achieved career high marks in points.

For the Tigers, Ricardo Ratliffe led the way with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Only two other Tigers scored double digits, Marcus Denmon with 17 and Phil Pressey with 10.

The Tigers return home to play Texas Tech on Saturday, January 28th at 12:30 P.M.