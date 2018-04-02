No. 20 Mizzou Gymnastics Defeats No. 4 Nebraska

LINCOLN, NE -- No. 20 Mizzou Gymnastics topped No. 4 Nebraska on Saturday at the Devaney Center. The Tigers put up a team score of 195.725 to Nebraska's 194.550. The Tigers have not won a regular season meet against Nebraska since 1995. Freshman Rachel Updike took two event titles at the meet, and Mary Burke took second in the all-around.



The Tigers put on a good show through all four rotations, scoring a 48.775 on bars and a season-high 48.250 on vault. In the first rotation, the seniors, Heizelman and Burke, led the team with 9.800 scores. Brittany Bendoff put up a 9.775 to contribute in the rotation, and both Taylor Medrea and McGill recorded 9.700 scores as well.

After the second rotation the Tigers still trailed the Cornhuskers, 98.025-98.425, but Updike and Burke took the top two spots on the event. Updike recorded a career-high 9.950 while Burke also set a new career-high with her 9.925 score. Freshman Kelsy Landreth also recorded a career-high on the event, putting up a 9.850 on her vault, while Tori Howard posted a 9.800 and Brittani Price scored a 9.725. Rebecca Johnson put up a 9.700 as well.

Missouri took the lead on floor in the third rotation with a season-high 49.025. Each gymnast put on a high-energy routine, led by Updike who scored a 9.875. Freshman Briana Conkle put up a career-high 9.825 on floor, and so did Burke. Howard posted a 9.800 and Medrea scored 9.700. The Tigers led 147.050-145.375 after the third rotation.

In the fourth rotation, the Huskers posted a 49.175 on floor, but it was not enough to catch the Tigers. Missouri did not count a single fall on beam, and put up a 48.675 team score. Updike tied for first on the event with her 9.800, and Burke put up a 9.775. Freshman Laura Kappler posted a career-high 9.750 to lead off the beam line up, and Howard recorded a 9.700. The Tigers upset No. 4 Nebraska 195.725-194.550 in Lincoln for the first time in the regular season since 1995.