No. 21 Mizzou softball edges Mississippi State, 3-2

COLUMBIA - The No. 21 Mizzou softball team edged out Mississippi State, 3-2 to take game one of the three-game weekend series on Friday. The Tigers relied on their two star pitchers to help them narrowly escape the Bulldogs, moving to 25-9 on the year and 7-6 in SEC play.

Sophomore Tori Finucane started on the mound, recording four scoreless innings while allowing just three hits and striking out three batters. A bunt by sophomore catcher Kirsten Mack to score senior infielder Corrin Genovese gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead. Coach Ehren Earleywine brought in freshman Paige Lowary in the top of the fifth inning and the Tigers were able to score two runs in the bottom of the fifth.

In the top of the seventh inning, Mississippi State scored two but could not overcome the deficit. Finucane got the win for the Tigers and improved to 13-6 on the year while Lowary recorded just her second save of the season.

Game two between Mizzou and Mississippi State is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. CT on SEC Network Plus.