No. 21 Mizzou softball unable to complete comeback against No. 9 UGA

COLUMBIA - No. 21 Mizzou softball dropped Sunday's series finale against No. 9 Georgia 5-4 in Athens. Mizzou falls to 24-9 (6-6 in SEC play) on the season, despite a solid pitching performance from sophomore Tori Finucne.

Finucane pitched 5.2 innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits, while striking out three batters.



With two outs in the top of the first, the Tigers loaded the bases on two walks and a single. Senior Kelsea Roth's full-count walk plated a run to put the Tigers up early.



A Georgia solo homer in the bottom of that inning erased the lead for the Tigers. Georgia's lead pushed to 2-1 after an error and a wild pitch scored a runner from first base.



Freshman Amanda Sanchez had her second hit of the game, third of the series, in the fifth. It put runners on first and second, but the Tigers were unable to convert.



The Bulldogs added to their lead in the bottom of the sixth with two runs, but Mizzou tied it to open the seventh on its final at bat. Juniors Taylor Gadbois and Emily Crane hit back-to-back infield singles to start the rally. Two Georgia errors allowed two runs to cross, cutting the Tigers' deficit to 4-3. With two outs and runners on first and third, sophomore Jordan Zolman smoked a clutch pinch-hit single to left, tying the game at 4-4. Georgia would have the bottom of the seventh to try to pull ahead.

Two walks combined with an RBI single to end the day for the Tigers, as the Bulldogs scored their fifth and final run of the day.

Mizzou is back in action Wednesday in a doubleheader vs. Northern Iowa with first pitch set for 4 p.m. CT.