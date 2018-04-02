No. 22 Park Sweeps William Woods

Saturday, March 23 2013

FULTON, MO -- The William Woods University softball team had a tough time scoring runs against the No. 22 ranked Park University team and pitching staff, as they were held to only three runs over 12 innings, as they were swept by the Pirates in its American Midwest Conference season opener on Saturday afternoon.

William Woods (6-8) dropped game one, 8-3, after a rough start from staff ace MacKenzie Bowden. The Hartsburg, Mo., native had the shortest outing this season, lasting only 3 1/3 innings. The junior - entered the game with the third-lowest ERA in the AMC at 1.16 - was charged with a season-high four earned runs, and walked five batters in the loss.

The Owls wouldn't fare much better in the second game, as they were no-hit by Park University's (16-2) Kaily Purtle in an 8-0 five inning defeat.

Bowden had trouble from the get go in game one, as she walked the first two batters of the game on eight consecutive balls. The righty recovered by striking out the AMC's leader in batting average, Lindsay Summer, on three straight pitches. But, she walked the next batter to load the bases with just one out. Bowden got Kyla Tatum to pop out to short right field, but a great throw by Sydnae Hatton prevented any of the runners from scoring.

The Pirates were able to get on the board via a passed ball and Bowden's third walked of the inning to force in a run, giving Park a 2-0 lead after the first inning without collecting a hit. Park added two more runs in the top of the second inning on a two out single by Jamie Tanno.

The Owls were able to battle back in the bottom half of the fourth inning, as Caroline Sicht platted two run on a two out single to left field.

That would be as close as WWU would get to the Pirates, as Park plated three runs in the top of the sixth inning to give them a commanding 8-2 lead. Ashley DePew's RBI single in the bottom of the sixth would be the last run the Owls scored as they fell 8-3 in game one.

The second game featured a pitching duel between Purtle and the Owl's Becca Schemmer.

Schemmer had held the Pirates to just one run through four innings of play. But not to be out done, Purtle would throw four hitless innings and was just one walk away from perfection going into the fifth inning.

Purtle threw another scoreless inning in the top half of the fifth, but allowed a walk to Hatton, before retiring the side.

Park University exploded for seven runs in the bottom half of the inning, as Shaya Kinsey's three-run walk-off homer capped off the afternoon for the Pirates, as they won 8-0.

William Woods will be back in action on Tuesday afternoon as they host Lyon College for an AMC doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m.

