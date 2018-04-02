No. 23 CMU Softball Splits at Bethany

LINDSBORG, Kan. - The No. 23 Central Methodist University softball team split a pair of games Monday against Bethany (Kan.). The Eagles won their season-opener 11-9 but dropped the second contest 15-10.

In game one, Alyssa Lilly's first career homerun highlighted a five-run sixth inning that propelled Central Methodist (1-1) to the win. With the game tied at six in the top of the frame, Jessica Wilmes gave the Eagles a 7-6 lead on a Michele Rupard double to left-center.

After Rupard and Lindie Adair scored, Lilly stepped to the plate and jacked her first collegiate bomb over the left field fence, scoring Mary Kate Townley to give the Eagles an 11-6 cushion.

Bethany (4-6) cut the deficit to two runs by scoring three in the bottom of the seventh, but Aubrey Utley's third strikeout victim of the game, Ashley Gibson, ended the affair.

Lilly, Townley and Bri Ford each went 3-for-4 at the plate, including Lilly's two-run homer. Lilly had four RBIs, while Ford totaled three. Rupard and Townley each scored three runs.

Camille McIver went 4-for-4 for the Swedes. Ashley Montoya and Kelli Traffas each had three hits and scored two runs.

Utley (1-0) earned the win in the circle, tossing a complete game. She allowed nine runs, seven earned, on 14 hits.

Hollind Engert (0-1) dropped the decision. She allowed five earned runs on five hits in one inning of relief. McIver took a no decision, giving up six runs, four earned, on eight hits over five innings.

The Eagles raced out to a 7-1 lead after the first inning before Bethany scored 14 runs in a three-inning span to get the win.

Catlin Evans and Rupard scored the first two runs of the game on a Melanie Wilmsmeyer double to center. With the difference at five runs, Adair belted her first collegiate homer, a two-run shot to left, on a 2-0 count to give the Eagles a 7-0 advantage.

The Swedes countered with three runs in the third before rattling off five in the fourth and six in the fifth. Mariana Cerenio-Jordan tied the game on a Montoya RBI triple. Montoya gave Bethany the lead for good in the next at-bat, scoring on a squeeze play by Traffas.

Cerenio-Jordan was 4-for-5 in game two with three RBIs and four runs scored.

Wilmsmeyer, Townley, Adair, Megan Robbins, Bri Boatwright, Madi Watson and Nikki Giovenco each had two hits. Adair had one homerun.

Wilmsmeyer, Boatwright, Watson and Adair had two RBIs a piece.

Giovenco scored two runs, while eight different Eagles crossed home once.

Both teams totaled 14 hits in each game.

Stephanie Minder (1-2) earned the win in the circle, allowing three earned runs on nine hits in six and two-third innings of relief. Montana Bailey took a no decision with only a third of an inning pitched, giving up seven runs, six earned, on five hits.

Ford (0-1) took the loss, allowing 14 earned runs on 13 hits in four and two-third innings. Jocelyn Glaze pitched an inning and a third of relief, allowing one unearned run on one hit.

Central Methodist hosts No. 10 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) for a doubleheader Friday. First pitch is set for 12 p.m. CT.