No. 23 Kansas St. Runs Past No. 7 Missouri 75-59

6 years 5 months 1 week ago Saturday, January 07 2012 Jan 7, 2012 Saturday, January 07, 2012 2:08:00 PM CST January 07, 2012 in Tiger Talk
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - Rodney McGruder scored 20 points to lead No. 23 Kansas State past No. 7 Missouri 75-59 Saturday.

Missouri entered the day as one the nation's four remaining unbeaten teams but never threatened in the final 30 minutes. Marcus Denmon led the Tigers with 17 points while Michael Dixon added 16.

Will Spradling had 14 points for the Wildcats, who led by at least a dozen points the entire second half.

K-State held Missouri without a field goal for more than eight minutes in the first half, taking its lead from 16-10 to 38-19. The Wildcats led 44-25 at halftime, helped by the Tigers going 5 of 22 from the free throw line in the half.

The Tigers had a 7-0 run midway through the second half to make it 52-39 with 11:47 left, but McGruder answered with six points in an 8-0 run.

