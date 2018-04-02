No. 23 Mizzou Women's Golf Finishes Seventh in Florida

Tallahassee, Fla. - No. 23 ranked Mizzou Women's Golf finished seventh in the final round of the Seminole Match Up on Sunday.

The Tigers shot a 294 (+6) on the day and climbed to fifth place after a strong opening to the round.

"We got off to a great start this morning and moved up the leaderboard but could not finish it off on the final few holes," head coach Stephanie Priesmeyer said. "I'm proud of how we competed, and it was great for us to play in these two tournaments back-to-back in Florida. It was good to see our team improve each round."

Freshman Emma Allen finished tied for 16th after shooting 6-over par for the tournament and recording four birdies in the third round.

"Emma had a really nice event at FSU," Priesmeyer said. "She moved up 19 spots today and really started getting in a groove yesterday after her first nine holes."

Sophomore Clara Young shot a 74 (+2) today and tied for 15th individually while senior Michelle Butler tied for 21st individually after shooting a 75 (+3).

The Tigers are back in action on March 18-19 in Tucson, Arizona for the MountainView Collegiate Invitational. For more updates on Mizzou Women's Golf, follow the team on Twitter (@MUWomensGolf) and like them on Facebook (Mizzou Women's Golf).