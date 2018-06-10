No. 24 Missouri beats South Dakota State to start season 1-0

3 years 9 months 1 week ago Saturday, August 30 2014 Aug 30, 2014 Saturday, August 30, 2014 4:53:00 PM CDT August 30, 2014 in Mizzou Xtra
By: Chinmay Vaidya, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Maty Mauk threw for 173 yards and three touchdowns and Russell Hansbrough added 126 yards on the ground to lead the No. 24 Missouri football team over South Dakota State, 38-18. After scoring early and often, the Tigers overcame rough patches in the second and third quarter to start the season 1-0.

On the opening drive, Mauk found wide receiver Darius White for a 44-yard touchdown catch. White split between two defenders to make the grab in open space and race to the endzone. However, the excitement was short-lived as South Dakota State's Zach Zenner took a bad snap 75 yards for a touchdown to tie the game.

Missouri responded midway through the quarter as Mauk found White once again. This time, the duo hooked up for a 39-yard score. Following a South Dakota State turnover, Hansbrough danced around the Jackrabbit defense before diving for a 10-yard touchdown run to double Mizzou's advantage.

There was little action in the second quarter. The Tigers failed to cash in on two scoring opportunities as Andrew Baggett missed field goals from 34 and 55 yards, respectively. South Dakota State added a field goal midway through the second quarter, but couldn't do much outside that. Missouri took a 21-10 lead into halftime.

The Jackrabbits opened the second half with a 75-yard scoring drive, capped off with Zenner's 3-yard touchdown run. Backup quarterback Zach Lujan completed a two-point conversion to Jason Schneider that cut Missouri's lead to 21-18.

The Tigers answered immediately as Marcus Murphy exploded for a 100-yard kickoff return that completely shifted the momentum of the game. On the following South Dakota State possession, cornerback Aarion Penton intercepted a Lujan pass to keep the momentum with the Tigers.

Both offenses were ineffective for the rest of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth, until Mauk decided to put the game out of reach. The sophomore put up a jump ball in the endzone, which Bud Sasser pulled in for a 30-yard touchdown.

South Dakota State's last effort was halted by another turnover as Ian Simon forced a fumble. The Tigers recovered and were able to control the rest of the game. Baggett redeemed himself with a late field goal and Missouri closed out the Jackrabbits.

