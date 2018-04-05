No. 25 Missouri baseball extends streak with win over Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 25 Mizzou Baseball defeated Alabama 7-4 Saturday.

With the victory, the team extends its win streak to 18 games, which is the longest active one in the nation.

The 18-1 record is the best start in program history. The win streak is the second-longest one in school history, trailing only the 1964 team that won 19 straight.

Mizzou struck early as sophomore Connor Brumfield led off the game with a triple into deep left center. He scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Brett Bond to give Mizzou a 1-0 lead. Freshman Kameron Misner also hit a two-out, RBI single to give Mizzou a 2-0 lead.

The Tigers never lost the lead, going wire-to-wire in the victory.

Brumfield, a Columbia native, went 5-5 with an RBI. He's the second Tiger with a five-hit game this season. Junior Robbie Glendinning complemented his performance with two hits and two RBI of his own.

Sophomore starting pitcher Michael Plassmeye earned his fourth victory of the season, allowing three runs in five innings.

Mizzou will look to sweep the series Sunday as junior Andy Toelken will take the mound against Alabama senior Nick Eicholtz.