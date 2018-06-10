No. 45 Tigers Fall to Wildcats

COLUMBIA -- The No. 45 Mizzou tennis team suffered a narrow 4-3 loss to Kansas State Sunday afternoon at the Green Tennis Center on Senior Day. The loss dropped Missouri's record to 10-9 overall and 2-5 in Big 12 Conference play, while the Wildcats improved to 7-13 and 3-5.

Mizzou claimed the doubles point as the Tigers took matches at No. 1 and 2. After falling behind 2-0, the senior duo of Nina Pantic and Jamie Mera roared back to post an 8-3 win over Petra Niedermayerova and Karla Bonacic at No. 1 action. The Wildcats team of Marketa Trousilova and Carli Wischhoff defeated freshman Alex Clark and Ashleigh Chiaf at No. 3. The doubles point came down to No. 2 action, and the Tiger duo of juniors Maria Christensen and Annemijn Koenen held on to post a close 9-8 (7-2) victory to go up 1-0 in the match.

Kansas State knotted the match at 1-1 when sophomore Rachel Stuhlmann retired due to an injury at No. 2 singles, giving Bonacic the win. In No. 3 action, Christensen recorded a straight set victory, 6-4, 6-1, over Ana Gomez Aleman as Mizzou gained a 2-1 lead. The Wildcats used a victory from Niedermayerova over Pantic, 6-4, 7-5, at No. 1 singles to put the score at 2-2. Clark then gave Missouri a 3-2 advantage after a 6-2, 6-3, win over Amina St. Hill at No. 5 singles.

After Wischhoff claimed a 6-4, 6-4 win over Mera at No. 4 action, the match came down to No. 6 singles. In a hard-fought contest, Carmen Borau Ramos prevailed over Koenen, 6-3, 7-5, to give Kansas State the victory.

Missouri returns to the court on Friday, April 20, when the team travels to Lubbock, Texas, to face No. 22 Texas Tech at 6 p.m.