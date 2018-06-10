No. 6 Cowboys Get Most Out of Shorter Practices

STILLWATER, OK (AP) -- Coach Mike Gundy is taking a "less is more" approach at No. 6 Oklahoma State. Less practicing, more winning.



Gundy has instituted shorter practices for the Cowboys (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) in recent years, coinciding with a steady rise up the rankings. Instead of taking advantage of the maximum 4 hours per day or 20 hours per week allowed by the NCAA, Oklahoma State practices less than 4 1/2 hours per week.



That's 1 hour, 45 minutes on Tuesdays; 1 hour, 35 minutes on Wednesdays and an hour on Thursdays. That's it.



Gundy believes there's a point of diminishing returns in practice and players will be more productive if they enjoy what they're doing.