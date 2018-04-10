No. 7 Columbia College dominates Park University, 110-48

COLUMBIA- The No. 7 Columbia College women's basketball team put up a season-high 110 points againt Park University, defeating its American Midwest Conference opponent 110-48. With their victory at the Arena of Southwell Complex, the Cougars move to 26-3 overall and 20-3 in conference games.

The Cougar defense shut down the Pirates, preventing their first field goal from happening until 14 minutes into the first half. Columbia College held a 47-8 advantage at the end of the half.

Speaking of 14, that is the shooting percentage Park was held to in the first half.

Columbia shot 59 percent from the field and 52 percent from the three point range throughout the entire game, while Park shot 23 percent from the field and 20 percent from three point range.

Petrolina Chilaka led the Cougars in scoring with 18 points. Caprese Marshall had her season-high 14, Corri Hamilton and Kei'yana Pearson had 13 points each while Ashlee Marlatt had 10. All 13 Cougars players notched points in Thursday's win.

Prior to Thursday's game, Marshall, Pearson, Chilaka, Yost and Hamilton were recognized for Senior Day.

Hamilton was also recognized for becoming the 9th women's basketball player in Columbia College history to earn her 100th win. In her four years as a Cougar, Hamiltion has a record of 101 wins and 29 losses.

The Cougars will close out the regular season on the road vs. conference foe William Woods University on Saturday, February 27th. Game time is slated for 2:00 p.m. in Fulton, Mo.