No. 8 Florida Looks to Bounce Back Against Mizzou

GAINESVILLE, FL (AP) - This was supposed to be a celebratory week at Florida.

The Gators expected to beat rival Georgia, clinch a spot in the Southeastern Conference championship game and then worry about staying undefeated against Missouri.

Six turnovers changed everything.

The mistake-prone Gators lost 17-9 to the Bulldogs, leaving them in an unenviable position of trying to regroup from a setback that likely will prevent them from playing for a title.

How will No. 8 Florida (7-1, 6-1 SEC) respond? Coach Will Muschamp and everyone else will find out Saturday when the Gators host conference newcomer Missouri (4-4, 1-4).

Muschamp says "the tough thing about football is you have to wait seven days."