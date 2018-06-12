No. 8 Missouri Softball Beats No. 4 Tennessee, Advance to Finals

5 years 1 month 1 day ago Saturday, May 11 2013 May 11, 2013 Saturday, May 11, 2013 3:18:00 PM CDT May 11, 2013 in Tiger Talk

LEXINGTON, KY. - Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Year Chelsea Thomas helped No. 8 Missouri past No. 4 Tennessee with a 3-0 SEC Tournament semifinal victory at John Cropp Stadium on Saturday. The two-time All-American struck out eight while scattering five hits and received run support in two RBI from senior catcher Jenna Marston and a solo home run from sophomore 1B Kelsea Roth.

The No. 3-seeded Tigers improved to 35-10 with the victory, while the second-seeded Lady Vols ended their conference tournament with a 44-10 overall record. Missouri made it three wins in four tries against Tennessee this season, with UT entering the tournament with an SEC-best .343 batting average in overall games.

The win advanced Missouri to the SEC Tournament Championship Game in the program's first tournament appearance. The Tigers face No. 1-seeded Florida (51-7) at 7 p.m. CT in a national television broadcast on ESPN.

The 2013 SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Marston drove in the Tigers first two runs in the top of the third inning with a double to left center field. The liner to the gap scored red shirt freshman OF Carlie Rose and freshman 2B Emily Crane, who had both previously reached base with infield singles.

Thomas pitched shutout softball for the fourth-straight start and got the Tigers out of an especially tough spot in the bottom of the fourth. Lady Vol runners had advanced to second and third base with two outs before Thomas was able to record one of her nine strikeouts on the day to end UT's chances.

Roth added the Tigers final run with her solo shot to left center in the top of the sixth inning, a long ball that bounced off the stadium's scoreboard. The home run was Roth's 14th of the season, which ties her for 10th on Missouri softball's all-time single season home runs list.

Marston's run-scoring double in the third inning was the 52nd of her career, moving her within four of matching former Tiger Micaela Minner's 56 from 2005-09. The double was her 15th of 2013, which ties for fifth-best in school history.

More News

Grid
List

Audrain police release new information on mysterious death
Audrain police release new information on mysterious death
COLUMBIA - Exactly six months after Audrain deputies found a man bleeding to death beside a crashed and burned car,... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 5:47:00 PM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

Car careens off road, nearly crashes into pond
Car careens off road, nearly crashes into pond
COLUMBIA - An SUV nearly ended up in the water Tuesday when it went off West Route K near South... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

Storm and waste water solutions a small part of the Henderson sewer project
Storm and waste water solutions a small part of the Henderson sewer project
COLUMBIA - The city is inviting people to learn more about new storm and waste water projects that correlate with... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 3:17:00 PM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

Missouri rescue teams begin helicopter training
Missouri rescue teams begin helicopter training
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Task Force 1 and Missouri Army National Guard Helicopter Search and Rescue Team are training with... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 3:06:00 PM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

MU Health Care running into overcrowding issues
MU Health Care running into overcrowding issues
COLUMBIA – MU Health Care’s patient numbers are rising and spaces are filling up. “We’re always actively looking for... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 2:45:00 PM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

Sedalia police warn about counterfeit cash
Sedalia police warn about counterfeit cash
SEDALIA - Sedalia police are warning local businesses to beware of customers trying to use fake money to make real... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 1:58:00 PM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

House committee chair says state should not pay Greitens' legal fees
House committee chair says state should not pay Greitens' legal fees
JEFFERSON CITY - The chairman of the house committee that investigated former Gov. Eric Greitens is urging the state Office... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 1:31:00 PM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

Hawley files lawsuit against City of Bel-Ridge
Hawley files lawsuit against City of Bel-Ridge
JEFFERSON CITY – Attorney General Josh Hawley filed a lawsuit against the City of Bel-Ridge, alleging Sunshine Law violations. ... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 11:49:00 AM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

Parson revives education board with new appointments
Parson revives education board with new appointments
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson has appointed two members to the State Board of Education. The... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 10:47:00 AM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

Columbia families worry progress may cost them their homes
Columbia families worry progress may cost them their homes
COLUMBIA - Residents on Grace Lane are confused and have questions about a proposal that may lead to them losing... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 9:46:00 AM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

Man injured in Sunrise Beach boat fire
Man injured in Sunrise Beach boat fire
SUNRISE BEACH - One man was sent to the hospital after his boat caught fire after refueling. Dan Hall,... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 5:03:00 AM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

Capitol Projects celebrates 50th anniversary
Capitol Projects celebrates 50th anniversary
JEFFERSON CITY - Capitol Projects is a workshop in Jefferson City that has been providing employment for people with disabilities... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 3:00:00 AM CDT June 12, 2018 in Continuous News

Jefferson City Public Schools considers new boundary scenarios
Jefferson City Public Schools considers new boundary scenarios
JEFFERSON CITY - Some families in Jefferson City are worried new middle school boundary lines could break up friendships and... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 9:21:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Human remains found in Miller County
Human remains found in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY - Human remains were discovered in rural Miller County on Monday. The Miller County Sheriff's Office received... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 8:02:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Bilingual Columbia high school students can earn college credit
Bilingual Columbia high school students can earn college credit
COLUMBIA - High school students can now earn multiple college credits for proficiency in more than one language. The... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 7:04:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

UPDATE: One injured in nine-unit Columbia fire
UPDATE: One injured in nine-unit Columbia fire
COLUMBIA - Nine units were on the scene of a fire this afternoon on Anita Court in Columbia. "It's... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 6:54:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Pedestrian statistics have MODOT concerned
Pedestrian statistics have MODOT concerned
JEFFERSON CITY - Ninety-eight pedestrians were killed and and 264 were seriously injured in Missouri last year, according to the... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 6:34:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Parson to legislators: Time for a "fresh start" after facing "difficult truths"
Parson to legislators: Time for a "fresh start" after facing "difficult truths"
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson told lawmakers Monday it is time to move past the difficulties that led to... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 6:21:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 84°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
8pm 84°
9pm 80°
10pm 79°
11pm 78°