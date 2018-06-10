No. 8 Mizzou Softball Allows Arkansas to Escape in Extras

COLUMBIA - No. 8 Mizzou softball battled back from a five-run deficit in the bottom of the seventh inning to force extra innings, but it was not enough as Arkansas added an additional run in the eighth inning to escape University Field with an 11-10 decision on Sunday. The Tigers were led by 3-for-4 hitting from sophomore OF Kayla Kingsley, who scored two runs. Freshman 2B Emily Crane also recorded three base knocks and scored two runs with a 3-for-5 batting performance.

The Tigers moved to 24-6 and 9-5 in Southeastern Conference action with the result, while the Razorbacks improved to 28-16 (6-9 SEC) with the loss.

Facing a 10-5 deficit in the bottom of the seventh hitting, the Tigers fought back with five runs from five hits. Kingsley started the inning with an infield single, followed by another single from Crane up the middle. Senior catcher Jenna Marston doubled to right center to score Kingsley. Two-straight walks scored another, with Crane crossing the plate for a 10-7 score.

Junior OF Mackenzie Sykes singled through the left side to bring around Marston for Mizzou's third run of the inning, setting the score at 10-8 with two outs. Sophomore Corrin Genovese followed Sykes' hit with her own to level the game and force extra innings, recording a two-RBI single.

A wild pitch allowed Arkansas to take the clinching one-run lead in the top of the eighth inning after an error allowed a Razorback base runner.

Both Kingsley and Crane singled in the bottom of the eighth to help Mizzou mount a comeback. Walks from Marston and redshirt freshman pinch hitter Alyssa Cousins loaded the bases for sophomore 1B Kelsea Roth with two outs, but the Tiger slugger was unable to find room to land a hit with a flyout to left field to end the game.

Arkansas' Chelsea Cohen took the pitching victory (13-8) in a relief appearance, throwing 1.1 innings to finish the game. Hudson was saddled with the loss, pitching 3.2 innings to drop to a 6-1 pitching record.

The Tigers next hit the road with a non-conference doubleheader at Iowa on Wednesday, April 17, with 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. start times at Bob Pearl Softball Field. Mizzou then heads to LSU (April 19-21) for its third SEC road series of the season.