No. 8 Softball Faces Off with No. 14 Huskers

6 years 11 months 1 week ago Thursday, April 21 2011 Apr 21, 2011 Thursday, April 21, 2011 2:11:00 PM CDT April 21, 2011 in Sports
Source: University of Missouri Athletic Media Relations
By: Riley Nunn
loading

COLUMBIA - The Tigers continue Big 12 action this weekend with a two-day set in Columbia against a nationally-ranked opponent. Mizzou will take on Nebraska for the last time, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. and finishing with two games Saturday at 4 p.m.

Mizzou's last five weekend series have all been against top 20 ranked teams. The Tigers are 9-1 in those games.

Including their doubleheader winning streak against SLU on Wednesday, Missouri now has its second 10+ winning streak of the year. From February 26 through March 30 the Tigers won 24 straight games, a new school record.

Mizzou remains on top of the nation's longest home winning streak this season with over 30 games.

