No. 9 Tigers Win Big 12 Championship

6 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Saturday, May 14 2011 May 14, 2011 Saturday, May 14, 2011 7:02:00 PM CDT May 14, 2011 in Tiger Talk
Source: Steven Keers

COLUMBIA - The No. 9 Missouri softball team claimed their first regular season Big 12 Championship since 1997 on Saturday afternoon with a doubleheader sweep over Iowa State, winning 8-2 in game one and 8-1 in the finale. The two victories moved the Tigers to 46-7 overall and 15-3 in the conference, guaranteeing themselves at least a split of the Big 12 regular season title. Texas is currently half a game back at 14-3, and if they beat Baylor tomorrow the Tigers and Longhorns would be co-champions.

The teams were originally only scheduled to play one game on Saturday, but with a rainy Sunday afternoon in the forecast, it was decided for the two squads to play a doubleheader to make sure they got both games in.

The highlights of the day included a two home run game by Abby Vock in the second game, two three-run blasts by Ashley Fleming on the afternoon and a complete game victory by Kristin Nottelmann in her first Big 12 start in almost two months.


Missouri 8, Iowa State 2

The Tigers and Cyclones traded two scoreless innings to start the game before Fleming's first home run of the day broke the 0-0 tie. Vock singled to start the inning and stole second base, while Jenna Marston drew a one out walk. Two batters later, Fleming drilled the first pitch she saw over the fence in right field, putting the Tigers ahead.

Iowa State had a crucial opportunity in the fourth inning, loading the bases with nobody out after Sara Davison led off the inning with a solo home run to cut the lead to 3-1. Dalyn Varela then singled, Erica Miller followed by reaching on a fielder's choice, and a fielding error put three Cyclones on. However, Chelsea Thomas then locked in and struck out the next three Iowa State hitters in order to prevent any further damage.

In the fifth, Missouri gave themselves some cushion with another three run frame, extending their lead to 6-1. Marston led off the inning with a double into left field, with Fleming drawing a four pitch walk two batters later. After Fleming stole second, Princess Krebs doubled to left, scoring both runners. Lisa Simmons then followed with a base hit, allowing Krebs to score on the play.

Two straight singles and a stolen base in the sixth gave Missouri runners on second and third with one out. Catherine Lee led off the inning with a pinch hit base hit, while Marston collected a single two batters later. Vock came back in to replace Lee - who hit for Vock - and came in to score on a groundout. Marston would score on a wild pitch, making it 8-1.

Iowa State tacked on one in the seventh, but Hudson was able to shut the door on the Cyclones, securing the win for Missouri. Thomas picked up the win, throwing six innings of four hit ball, allowing just one run while striking out nine and walking zero. Marston went 2-for-3 with three runs scored, while Fleming scored twice and drove in three on her blast. Krebs had a perfect 3-for-3 day at the plate with two RBI and a run scored.


Missouri 8, Iowa State 1

Once again the two squads traded two innings without scoring, and once again the Tigers broke it open with a big third inning. Missouri scored six runs in the frame, coming on five hits which included two home runs.

Megan Christopher started the inning with a four pitch walk, setting up Vock's first home run of the game, coming to left-center field. After a groundout, Marston and Hudson each beat out infield singles, which allowed Fleming to connect on her second three run homer of the day, sending this one to the opposite field in left. With two outs, Krebs reached on a fielding error to keep the inning alive, and then stole second base to get in scoring position for Lisa Simmons, who singled back up the middle and brought home the sixth run of the inning.

Vock's second home run of the day with one out in the fourth got the scoring going again for the Tigers, as the solo shot put Mizzou up 7-0. Back-to-back doubles by Marston and Hudson made it 8-0.

Iowa State got a run in the fifth to keep the game alive and avoid the run rule, scoring an unearned run after a two out fielding error.

Nottelmann got her second Big 12 win of the season in her first conference start since March 23 at Kansas. The righty went the distance, giving up just three hits and the unearned run while striking out three.

Fleming now has 12 home runs on the season - most on the squad and 10th most in a single season at Missouri to go with her 55 runs batted in which tie her for eighth all-time in a year. Marston's two doubles on the day tie her with Fleming and give her 15 on the year, tied for fourth-most in a season.

Mizzou will now sit and wait and find out their fate for the NCAA Regionals, which begin this week. The NCAA Selection Show is at 9 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 15.

 

More News

Grid
List

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Authorities say a student has been taken into custody after a pistol was confiscated from... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 10:12:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
SPANISH LAKE (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri say a 66-year-old Spanish Lake woman has been stabbed to... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 9:42:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 31°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
11am 32°
12pm 33°
1pm 34°
2pm 33°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

10:30a
The Champion Within
11:00a
NHL Hockey
2:00p
PGA Tour Golf
10:30a
In Search of the Lord's Way
11:00a
Paid Program
11:30a
Paid Program

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy