No arrests in shooting death of 15-year-old in St. Louis Co.

FLORISSANT — St. Louis County police continue to investigate the shooting death of a 15-year-old.

Police say Trenell Rogers was found Tuesday in a field near a pond in north St. Louis County. He had been shot. Rogers was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police have no suspects and are asking for help from anyone with information about the shooting.