No Arrests Made After Reported Burglary at Seal Tech

JEFFERSON CITY - Two people are at large after the Jefferson City Police Department said several cell phones and laptops were stolen from a Jefferson City business Tuesday night.

The Jefferson City Police Department said police were dispatched to Seal Tech at 1213 Missouri Blvd. at 8 a.m. on Wednesday in regards to a burglary that happened overnight.

The owner said the suspects entered through the business' side door. Police said two men appeared on a surveillance camera just before 1 a.m. and left with stolen merchandise.

Anyone with any information can contact Jefferson City Police at (573) 634-6400 or Jefferson City Area CrimeStoppers at (573) 659-TIPS or online here.