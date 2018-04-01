No arrests made yet in Springfield triple killing

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Autopsies are being conducted on the victims of a triple homicide at a pay-by-the week Springfield motel as the investigation continues.

Lt. Culley Wilson said no arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon, more than a day after officers were summoned to the Economy Inn. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, and a fourth person was hospitalized Sunday in critical but stable condition.

Wilson says all the victims were adults, but police won't release their names or how they knew one another until their families are notified. There is no evidence that children were staying in the hotel room.

Wilson says authorities suspect that the victims were killed with a handgun, but the weapon hadn't been uncovered. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.