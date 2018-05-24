No Arrests to Be Made in Burglary Involving MU Football Player

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police announced Thursday no arrests will be made in a burglary incident involving University of Missouri football player, Dorial Green-Beckham.

Columbia Police said a burglary investigation began at 2:36 a.m. Sunday at Brookside Townhomes off Old Plank Road.

According to police records, Green-Beckham broke into the residence, causing some damage to the wall and assaulted his girlfriend's roommate who lives there.

While officers planned to issue a warrant for Green-Beckham's arrest for first degree burglary, the victim, a friend of Green-Beckham's girlfriend, cited fear of retaliation as part of her reasoning for not filing charges. Thus, police said Thursday they will not make any arrests.

Head coach Gary Pinkel suspended Green-Beckham indefinitely Monday. Coach Pinkel released a statement Monday saying, "It's unfortunate, but it's the right thing to do for our football program, for the athletic department, and also for Dorial."

Pinkel also said there are high standards related to the expectations that come along with being a Missouri Tiger, and that Dorial had not met those recently.

Green-Beckham was arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession in January, but court documents later revealed Green-Beckham did not have any drugs on him.