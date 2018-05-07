No banned books, but some on "do not buy" list for local schools

3 years 7 months 1 week ago Monday, September 22 2014 Sep 22, 2014 Monday, September 22, 2014 3:12:00 PM CDT September 22, 2014 in News
By: John Zupon, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Banned book week started around the nation Monday. Columbia Public Schools do not have any banned books district-wide because its policy leave the decision to the schools. 

Both Rock Bridge Elementary and High School do not have any banned books, but they do have books they do not buy, said Rock Bridge High School Library Media Specialist Gwen Struchtemeyer. She would not name any.

Struchtemeyer said she does see the importance of banned book week and letting people know.

"Book banning and book burning goes on even today, and I think it is important to recognize it," Struchtemeyer said. 

Struchtemeyer says she does do careful research on books before she buys them to make sure they are age appropriate. She reads three or four reviews before buying and she for safe measure she says she reads them.

Classic books have been some of the most challenged by parents in the past. Rock Bridge High School finds a way around that by offering edited versions of books like Huckleberry Finn. 

"When it was a book that was used as a component of a classroom and I learned there was this copy that replaces that word with slave I did buy 25 of them," Struchtemeyer said. "If that could get a student to read that book and get to some of the other themes in that book that has been viewed as culturally relevant and explains the time then I thought they would check out."

She says they do check out, but they are still not as popular as the original.

Some of the most commonly banned books are actually series and they include Capitan Underpants, Harry Potter and Junie B. Jones. However, you can find most of them on one shelf at Rock Bridge Elementary.  

Library Media Specialist Amy Mckinzie says these are some of the most popular books they have and she does not see a reason to ban them. The books have also not been challenged by a parent. 

Columbia Public Schools does have a policy in place in which parents who would like a title removed from the shelf can fill a form out. The district would decide if the claim is valid or not.

"Our district puts together a panel made up of parents, teachers and administrators who all read the book and then decide and take steps from there if in fact they think anything needs to be done," Mckinzie said.

Rock Bridge Elementary has set up a few books about banning books in the library, but the high school has not.

More News

Grid
List

Fire destroys Mid-City Lumber in Boonville
Fire destroys Mid-City Lumber in Boonville
BOONVILLE - A building is in ruins after an early morning fire on Sunday and authorities said an electrical problem... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, May 06 2018 May 6, 2018 Sunday, May 06, 2018 10:45:00 PM CDT May 06, 2018 in News

Deep diving in mid-Missouri
Deep diving in mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - Mid-Missouri and scuba diving are not exactly known to go hand in hand, but on Sunday, they... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, May 06 2018 May 6, 2018 Sunday, May 06, 2018 8:01:00 PM CDT May 06, 2018 in News

Lawmakers advocate for more HBCU funding
Lawmakers advocate for more HBCU funding
JEFFERSON CITY - Some Missouri Representatives continue to advocate for adequate funding for Missouri's two HBCUs. Rep. Karla May,... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, May 06 2018 May 6, 2018 Sunday, May 06, 2018 7:09:00 PM CDT May 06, 2018 in News

EXCLUSIVE: Parents react after daughter found dead two days before wedding
EXCLUSIVE: Parents react after daughter found dead two days before wedding
CENTRALIA - Tim Watson Sr. said he can recount exactly how he found out about what happened to his daughter,... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, May 06 2018 May 6, 2018 Sunday, May 06, 2018 7:01:00 PM CDT May 06, 2018 in Continuous News

New tank allows Kansas City zoo visitors to touch stingrays and sharks
New tank allows Kansas City zoo visitors to touch stingrays and sharks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Visitors to the Kansas City Zoo will get a chance to pet sharks and stingrays... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, May 06 2018 May 6, 2018 Sunday, May 06, 2018 6:03:00 PM CDT May 06, 2018 in News

Gas experts predict high prices for summer season in Missouri
Gas experts predict high prices for summer season in Missouri
COLUMBIA - Gas prices in Missouri have been on the rise this spring. The state's gas prices have increased... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, May 06 2018 May 6, 2018 Sunday, May 06, 2018 6:01:00 PM CDT May 06, 2018 in News

Lee's Summit police seek suspect in deadly stabbing
Lee's Summit police seek suspect in deadly stabbing
LEE'S SUMMIT (AP) — Authorities are looking for a suspect in fatal roadside stabbing that may have resulted from... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, May 06 2018 May 6, 2018 Sunday, May 06, 2018 5:29:00 PM CDT May 06, 2018 in News

Springfield set to fight algae
Springfield set to fight algae
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Springfield's city and parks employees are experimenting with artificial wetlands to combat algae that has clogged the... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, May 06 2018 May 6, 2018 Sunday, May 06, 2018 1:32:43 PM CDT May 06, 2018 in News

Man arrested after crashing car into CrossFit center
Man arrested after crashing car into CrossFit center
COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested a man after he drove his car into a CrossFit center Saturday night. According... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, May 06 2018 May 6, 2018 Sunday, May 06, 2018 1:03:00 PM CDT May 06, 2018 in Top Stories

National festival movement reaches Jefferson City, features local artists
National festival movement reaches Jefferson City, features local artists
JEFFERSON CITY - Residents gathered at the state's capital on the 500-700 block of Capitol Avenue to partake in all... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, May 06 2018 May 6, 2018 Sunday, May 06, 2018 11:47:00 AM CDT May 06, 2018 in News

Elizabeth J. Upton Foundation starts new scholarship to study abroad
Elizabeth J. Upton Foundation starts new scholarship to study abroad
COLUMBIA - The Elizabeth J. Upton Foundation is holding an event to raise money for it’s first scholarship opportunity for... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, May 06 2018 May 6, 2018 Sunday, May 06, 2018 9:13:00 AM CDT May 06, 2018 in News

Gunfire damages house on Oak Street
Gunfire damages house on Oak Street
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 400 block of Oak Street at 10:46 p.m.... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, May 06 2018 May 6, 2018 Sunday, May 06, 2018 12:34:00 AM CDT May 06, 2018 in News

Young athletes compete for gold in an adapted triathlon
Young athletes compete for gold in an adapted triathlon
COLUMBIA - Athletes ages 6 to 18 years old competed in a multi-stage competition hosted by the MU Physical Therapy... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 05 2018 May 5, 2018 Saturday, May 05, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT May 05, 2018 in News

CPD officers play video games with kids to better community relations
CPD officers play video games with kids to better community relations
COLUMBIA - Dozens of kids spent the day playing video games with police officers Saturday. The department brought a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 05 2018 May 5, 2018 Saturday, May 05, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT May 05, 2018 in News

Emergency shelter helps raise child abuse awareness
Emergency shelter helps raise child abuse awareness
COLUMBIA - Rainbow House held its fifth annual spring fair at Flat Branch Park Saturday. Rainbow House is an... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 05 2018 May 5, 2018 Saturday, May 05, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT May 05, 2018 in News

Missourians honor law enforcement killed in line of duty
Missourians honor law enforcement killed in line of duty
JEFFERSON CITY - Hundreds of family, friends and officers gathered in Carnahan Memorial Garden Saturday afternoon to honor Missouri officers... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 05 2018 May 5, 2018 Saturday, May 05, 2018 1:15:00 PM CDT May 05, 2018 in News

One passenger injured after car overturns by Highway 163
One passenger injured after car overturns by Highway 163
COLUMBIA - One female passenger has minor injuries after a car overturned Saturday afternoon. According to Missouri State Highway... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 05 2018 May 5, 2018 Saturday, May 05, 2018 1:11:00 PM CDT May 05, 2018 in News

Local business draws attention with humorous signs
Local business draws attention with humorous signs
COLUMBIA - Oil changes are not known for being funny, but the Jiffy Lube on Providence Road is quickly building... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 05 2018 May 5, 2018 Saturday, May 05, 2018 12:56:00 PM CDT May 05, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 64°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1am 62°
2am 61°
3am 61°
4am 60°