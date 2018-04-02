No Batteries in Smoke Detectors in Fatal Mo. Fire

CAMERON, Mo. (AP) - Officials say there were no working smoke detectors in a northwest Missouri home where a father and his two young children died earlier this month.

The Kansas City Star reports investigators found smoke detectors in the kitchen, dining room and a bedroom at the home in Cameron, but none of them had batteries.

Police were called to the home on Aug. 17 and found the bodies of 36-year-old Robert Borchardt, 9-year-old Chelsey Borchardt and 7-year-old Tucker Borchardt were found.

Emergency responders found no fire at the home, but there was a smoke-like odor suggesting there had been a fire.

Investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen area. Police say all evidence points to an accidental fire.