No-bid Contract to Radio Host

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis radio host received a $25,000 no-bid contract from the city school board. On Tuesday night, the board authorized a contract with a company called "Penetrating Urban Market Politics." The organization is controlled by Lizz Brown, an activist and radio host who organized a five-day student sit-in at the mayor' office in March. Brown is contracted to assist with a public service campaign about the negative impact of charter schools. Board member Veronica O'Brien accused acting chairman Bill Purdy, who proposed the contract, of offering kickbacks. Brown defended the move on her talk show on WGNU-AM, saying she's a natural choice for the job because of how long she's been working against charter schools.