No Buyers Found For Landmark St. Louis Steamboat

ST. CHARLES - A last-ditch effort to find someone to buy a landmark St. Louis steamboat has failed and the vessel is headed for the scrap heap.

An auction Saturday didn't bring any buyers for the Belle of the Night, a restaurant boat that operated in the 1970s and '80s on Laclede's Landing as Belle Angeline.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the highest bid of $15,000 was not accepted, so the boat's equipment and fixtures will be sold Wednesday.

Items up for sale include a stained-glass light fixture from the original Golden Nugget casino in Las Vegas and a cabinet from one of Al Capone's speakeasies.

Many spectators at Saturday's auction came for the nostalgia rather than any interest in buying the four-deck-high barge built to look like a 19th-century paddle wheeler.