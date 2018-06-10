No charges filed in patio paved with unused vets' headstones

GAINESVILLE (AP) - The Ozark County sheriff said no charges will be filed against a man who took unused national cemetery gravestones that were in a landfill to pave his patio.

The stones have been removed and will be buried in a Tuesday ceremony, which will include a veterans' honor guard and local Cub Scouts.

Sheriff Darrin Reed says the stones were taken to the landfill, because of spelling errors or other blemishes. He sought no charges against the man, because the company which cut the stones never billed the federal government for the defective ones.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Reed adds the man didn't realize the significance of his actions.

A Navy veteran says he and others plan to meet with the man to help him replace the patio.