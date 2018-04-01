No charges for prank at Wentzville high school

WENTZVILLE (AP) - The St. Charles County prosecutor said no charges will be filed against students arrested for a senior prank that involved removing trees at a Wentzville high school.

The Holt High School students pulled out three umbrella trees that stood inside the school for more than 30 years. They then tried to replant the trees outside, but the trees didn't survive.

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar said Wednesday that instead of charges, the 10 students will have to do 40 hours of community service and pay to replace the trees. The school estimated the trees will cost about $2,300 to replace.

The student have to complete the punishment by July 31.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Lohmar says the students also weren't allowed to participate in graduation ceremonies.