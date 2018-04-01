No Charges in High-Speed Chase
LAKE ST. LOUIS - The man behind the wheel in yesterday's high speed police chase won't be charged, because police say he was a hostage. The chase began in the St. Charles County town Lake St. Louis and wound through rush-hour traffic on interstates 70 and 270, ending in the city. Police say 21-year-old Tra'e Cashaw robbed a Days Inn in Lake St. Louis, then got in the driver's car and forced him at gunpoint to speed away from police. No one was hurt.
