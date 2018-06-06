No Complaints About Security Company

Steve Macon, the owner of Tiger Security, admitted he made mistakes in the past, but his company has a spotless business record.

"We're a full-line, we're a one-stop shop with your phone, cable, security, lighting control, home automation, camera setups, fire control, medical alert," he explained.

Tiger Security opened in 2002, but didn't receive its business license until March 2003, according to the Better Business Bureau and the city of Columbia.

Janice Finley, Columbia's business services administrator, said the city has never received a complaint about Tiger Security. The Better Business Bureau says the same thing.

To operate in Columbia, Finley said any security company needs a license from the city's business licensing office.

Security companies also work with 911 call centers to make sure homes and businesses are secure.

"We receive phone calls from the security companies," said Suzanne Fred, 911 Call Center supervisor. "We process the calls and dispatch the police, fire or ambulance services."

But, Fred said, only a few calls are from security companies.

"I'd say, maybe 5% of our calls," she explained. "We get calls from one type of security company or another everyday, on every shift."

The 911 Call Center said some security companies are better than others.

Macon isn't listed as the owner of Tiger Security, but he said he runs the company. But, should someone with a criminal record be allowed to run a security company?

"I wouldn't like that at all," responded Columbia resident Jennifer Berterman. "That would make me really uncomfortable."

Added Marvin Tofle, another Columbia resident, "Well, I guess it would depend on the kind of criminal record. But, in general, I probably wouldn't like it."

Columbia resident Alice Krassenky said, "It would make me a little bit uncomfortable. But, I think the way that my philosophy is, I believe that people can change. So, it may not make a difference that he was a past criminal. But, I think I might think twice about it maybe, at least consider it."

Tiger Security protects about 1,100 homes and businesses in Columbia and surrounding areas. Macon hopes create an even bigger business this year.

City records list Macon's former wife as the owner of Tiger Security. But, when the company has to renew its business license this June, Macon says she won't be listed, his aunt will. He will continue to run the business.

