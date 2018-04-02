No foul play suspected in Lake of the Ozarks death

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Tuesday it does not believe foul play was a factor in the death of a Kaiser man found in the Lake of the Ozarks.

MSHP said an autopsy conducted on 55-year-old David Martin in September revealed Martin had sustained extensive internal injuries. MSHP said it is likely Martin died from injuries from a fall that caused him to drown.

A homeowner found Martin's body Sept. 17 near the 11-mile marker in the Niangua Arm of the Lake of the Ozarks.

MSHP said toxicology reports are still pending.