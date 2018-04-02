No Health Risk Found in Mo. State Park Soil

EUREKA, Mo. - Soil samples taken from Route 66 State Park in Eureka show no significant health risks for visitors or workers.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency performed soil sampling in June at the request of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The sampling used new technology that tests for trace amounts of dioxin. The park, established in 1999, sits at the former site of Times Beach, a town that was shut down due to dioxin contamination in the early 1990s. The contamination was the result of material sprayed on streets to keep dust down.

Several tons of soil were removed as part of the cleanup process.