No Idle Zones

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis public schools are creating zones where school buses won't be able to idle their engines for more than ten minutes. The first will be announced this morning at 10a.m. at Clay Elementary School. The "No Idle Zones" will be created at each of the district schools by using special signs and green striping. Superintendent Diana Bourisaw says the plan is to reduce emissions to help the environment and reduce asthma attacks among students. The Grace Hill nonprofit and the St. Louis Association of Community Organizations are among the groups working on the project.