No Injures From Camdenton School Bus Accident

CAMDENTON - No one was injured Wednesday when a vehicle collided with a school bus according to Camdenton Police.

Police said the driver of the bus was turning left off Laker Pride onto Highway 54 around 11:55 a.m. Wednesday when the bus was struck by a 2010 Cheverolet Malibu driven by a Camdenton man. The 2010 Malibu was heading westbound on Highway 54. The crash forced the 2010 Chevrolet Malibu into another 2008 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a Camdenton woman also heading westbound.

There were three students on the bus at the time of the crash.

One of the vehicles was towed from the scene.